In light of the current Covid-19 pandemic, Sunway Pyramid is setting up an online store to provide a safer, more secure avenue for their shoppers to get their goods in time for the Hari Raya celebrations this year. Shoppers can safely shop from home from over 100 brands ranging from various categories such as beauty, fashion, home décor, healthcare, footwear, food & beverage and digital lifestyle. Even better, selected retailers will hold a 72-hour flash sale with exclusive online-only offers on the Sunway Pyramid online store website from 29 May to 1 June. Customers can purchase from participating retailers such as Ippudo Ramen, Getha, up to 50% discount on Bonia products as well as further offers from Gintell, Brooks, Laura Mercier and more.

There will also be ‘live’ sessions on Sunway Pyramid’s Facebook page to interact with the customers. The live sessions will include a variety of fun viewings such as a potting and care demonstration for succulent plants by Fleurs at Marrakesh and a DIY healthy bowl session by Salad Atelier. Customers can look forward to redeem a RM10 off promotional code for purchases on the online store, which can be found on Sunway Pyramid’s mobile app too. As an added bonus, shoppers who spend RM200 on the online store will be eligible to redeem exclusive cash vouchers and metal straws. The online store was set up in partnership with homegrown e-commerce and delivery service provider MatDespatch in effort to aid small local businesses. Kevin Tan, Chief Operating Officer of Sunway Malls, explains that the move for an online platform is the group’s newest endeavour towards digital transformation to provide shoppers with added convenience and help bolster retailers’ businesses. “The past two months have definitely been a challenging period for us all, and we wanted to give our retailers the opportunity to reach their customers within a few clicks. Not all retailers have the capability to establish an online presence and so, we hope this will help strengthen their business operations for greater survivability post-MCO,” said Tan. He added, “To this end, Sunway Malls has also put in a lot of effort in strengthening our new motto of Your Safe Space, Our Safe Space to provide everybody who walks through our doors a safe and secure experience for peace of mind.” Strict safety measures and ‘Order & Collect’ system for peace of mind

In line with the ‘Your Safe Space, Our Safe Space’ motto, Sunway Pyramid, along with the rest of the Sunway Malls have put in place 82 measures to keep both customers and retailers safe. This includes enhanced screenings and safety checks, heightened social distancing, holistic education and training for all staff and intensified hygiene efforts. Sunway Pyramid will also be implementing the usage of the SELangkah initiative to keep shoppers safe. Before entering the mall, shoppers simply have to scan the QR code provided, register their name and contact number and they can shop with ease. All frequent touchpoints are sanitised regularly, and thermal scanners are also placed at the mall’s entrance to screen all entering the mall, with those exhibiting any symptoms encouraged to visit the nearest medical centre.

For customers who prefer to keep their contact at the bare minimum, they can make full use of Sunway Pyramid’s ‘Order & Collect’ system. They simply have to call their favourite participating vendors to make their orders, arrange their pickup point, and collect it without having to enter the mall. Customers can choose from outlets such as KyoChon 1991, AEON Supermarket, The Loaf, Simple Life Vegetarian and many more. For the full list of participating retailers, please visit www.sunwaypyramid.com/order-and-collect . Additional Raya offers

From now until 7 June, Sunway Pyramid has decorated both the Blue and Orange Concourses at LG2 with nostalgic kampong-themed elements to spread the festivity cheer. Shoppers who spend a minimum of RM200 in a minimum of two receipts will be eligible to redeem goodies such as exclusive cash vouchers, metal straws and complimentary parking.