Super deals on Shopee

SHOPEE is bringing the best deals and offers in town with its 3.3 Mega Sale, happening from now to March 3.

During this shopping campaign, enjoy exclusive deals and offers from the many brands and retailers on Shopee including popular brands Nestle, Vinda, Unilever, MR DIY and Bagstation.

Even better, Shopee users can look out for products with price cuts as high as 50% during the Shocking Sale, while 50% discount vouchers are also up for grabs. Be prepared to be blasted into shopping space with a different sale theme everyday.

Not sure what are the best choices out there? Then check out the Best Buys page, featuring products across categories with crazy deals of up to 90%.

This super sale covers a wide range of hot products, including wireless earbuds, bedsheets, cookware, power banks, handbags, shoes and watches, to detergent, diapers and baby rompers, as well as snacks.

On March 3, look out for the upsized Shocking Sale that will take place at 12am, 1am, 12pm, 1pm, 8pm and 10pm featuring more than 1,000 products with deep discounts, with something for everyone.

Don’t forget to also check out the RM0.33, RM3.30 and RM33.00 super deals, and be amazed with the items that can be purchased at these prices.

You can also put your slicing skills to good use with the Shopee Slice game. With only three playing chances a day, be on guard to vie for the top position on the leaderboard.

Shopee will be announcing the Shopee Slice leaderboard champion on March 3, and will award the champion with the latest Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone.

Furthermore, users can also win great discount vouchers through other fun and exciting games such as Shopee Throw and Lucky Egg.

You can also sit back, relax and be entertained with an interesting mix of livestream content on the popular Shopee app.

Shopee Live brings you retailers who will showcase their latest products and present you with irresistable offers.

Join Shopee’s hosts as they bring you unlimited entertainment, including 15 hours of non-stop streams on March 1, and a six-hour countdown on March 2 including game shows, performances, flash sales and the not-to-be-missed 3.3 Mega Sale Auction edition.

To find out more about the Shopee 3.3 Mega Sale, visit shopee.com.my/33.