The Covid-19 pandemic has made it necessary for daily life and business practices to evolve. Acknowledging the challenges faced by businesses large and small, as well as students trying to lay the foundations for a sustainable career, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has developed a comprehensive range of resources designed to support its stakeholders, all available online for easy access.

“ACCA is dedicated to serving our community of stakeholders during this time of change, because finance professionals have an important role to play in helping organisations to weather the challenges presented by COVID-19. Our professional knowledge places us in a unique position to lend our expertise to organisations in areas such as recovery and continuity, adding tangible value to our stakeholders,” said ACCA Malaysia Country Head Edward Ling.

“This is why when the pandemic started, we worked to create a dedicated COVID-19 online hub to update and guide our members with industry news and regulatory developments and we will continue to do so as economies reopen post-pandemic.”

Under the COVID-19 online hub, members get access to educational webinars and professional development modules. As many businesses continue to rely on remote work, online programmes such as Certificate in Digital Innovation for Finance are now offered at reduced rates for members and partners to continue learning from home.

The COVID-19 online hub also includes a comprehensive range of podcasts, interviews and articles that are relevant to a wider audience of employers, business owners and partners. Resources for employers include guidance on transitioning to remote working, strategic planning for business continuity and recovery, and navigating the fluctuating economic landscape, while a section on Working and Wellbeing includes tips on mindfulness, emotional resilience and working from home.

In Malaysia, ACCA have stepped up efforts to organise e-forums and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes, and the most recent was the “Asia Pacific Thought Leadership Virtual Forum - SME financing in the post-Covid-19 world” featuring financial experts from Malaysia, China and Singapore.

The ACCA is also committed to providing its students with the best learning opportunity, via e-learning modules and the introduction of “ACCA Lyceum”, an innovative collaboration between ACCA Malaysia and its Approved Learning Partners bringing video guides to help students sit for their examinations with confidence.

“Besides providing resources that caters to the professional side of our members’ lives, we are also passionate about helping our members who are trying to cope with the changes brought about by COVID-19, with the recently-launched Wellbeing Hub that contains regularly-updated articles, videos and podcasts to help in areas of emotional and mental health, studying techniques, how to self-care and cope with stress,” said Ling.

“We are all trying to cope with the changes on multiple fronts and we aim to provide a helping hand for individuals and organisations to kick-start conversations on how we can best work and grow tougher in the aftermath of COVID-19.”