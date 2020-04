IN celebration of Earth Day, Starbucks has partnered with renowned design-driven global accessory brand Herschel Supply Co. to release a new limited-edition designer merchandise collection, available exclusively at Starbucks® stores in Asia.

Combining timeless fashion and premium quality, the Starbucks® X Herschel Supply designer collection proves quality and self-expression does not need to come at the cost of a sustainable lifestyle. The collection’s unique designs embody style and authenticity, while giving recycled material a second life.

Available now, the Starbucks® X Herschel Supply collection includes an assortment of stylish bags made from recycled plastic and drinkware featuring bold colors and eye-catching messages focused on sustainability.