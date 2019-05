AS the month of Ramadan comes to a close and with Hari Raya approaching, Starbucks is introducing a range of popular local desserts with a unique twist to entice taste buds.

Irresistible and definitely not to be missed is the Green Velvet Nangka Cake. More than just a tweak to the regular Red Velvet, this delicious confectionery creation delivers pandan flavour with bits of nangka (jackfruit) and cheese mousse.

Unlike the regular ring-shaped doughnut, the Gula Melaka Donut comes formed as a star. Inspired by Gula Melaka otherwise known as palm sugar, it is topped with roasted Hawaiian coconut shavings, making it the perfect gift for the Aidilfitri homecoming.

With the new Bandung Éclair, Starbucks gives a Malaysian twist to the classic French pastry. This éclair features soft custard filling, with its pastry submerged in rose cordial syrup “Sirap Bandung”, and is topped with pink chocolate and pink chocolate drizzle.

A returning favourite is the Ondeh-Ondeh Muffin – Inspired by the traditional local “kuih”, the muffin has a combination of pandan and coconut flavours, complimented with a rich “Gula Melaka” or palm sugar sauce and a hint of coconut bites.

To welcome the festivities, Starbucks Malaysia has also unveiled the new Aidilfitri Starbucks Card 2019 for this year. This year’s card is influenced by the decorative Islamic geometric artform that is used in many famous Islamic architecture and handicraft objects, consisting of interlaced strapwork in an unending continuous pattern. With a minimum reload of RM50, this special Starbucks Festive Card is definitely a collector’s item for Starbucks Card collectors.