IN November 2018, Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) launched the Better Brown Sugar, a healthier sweetener product in line with CSR’s vision to promote healthy sugar consumption among consumers.

CSR recently invited a group of media members and bloggers to attend a cooking session with MasterChef Malaysia contestant and celebrity chef – Chef Brian Chen or fondly known as “Abang Brian”.

At the cooking session at Young Chefs Academy in IPC Shopping Centre, Chen shared his tips on cooking with the sugar and gave step-by-step instructions on how to prepare “Brown Sugar Balsamic glazed chicken”, “Brown Sugar Roasted Sweet Potatoes” and “Brownies Parfait with caramelised Brown Sugar”.

“We still get the same taste and texture, a better option and low- glycemic content,” said Chen, a chartered accountant, who started to cook after his father had cancer.

Now, he teaches cooking to children at the Young Chefs Academy and has even authored seven books, including one for cancer patients.

CSR director, Commercial, Ahmad Farid Kamaruddin wants to raise awareness and educate the public on the low-glycemic content in the sugar. “We want people to change from white sugar to brown sugar. That is why the price is affordable. If the price is high, people will not change,” he said.

Better Brown Sugar retails at RM3.80 per 1kg pack. – by S. Tamarai Chelvi