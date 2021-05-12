Symbol of hope

IN conjunction with the launch of its Hari Raya Edition face mask, homegrown brand – Neutrovis recently rolled out the ‘Mask On, Spread Hope’ campaign to remind Malaysians to wear face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones as they celebrate the month of Ramadan and prepare for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The campaign was launched by Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Domestic Trade & Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), who was accompanied by Secretary General, Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

At the event, Neutrovis officially revealed that they have earned the title of “Most Medical Face Masks Sold in a Year” by the Malaysia Book of Records where it sold 195,131,200 pieces.

Neutrovis also carried out its social responsibility and spread hope by donating 100,000 pieces of Premium Medical Face Masks to seven orphanages and welfare centres in Malaysia.

Additionally, Neutrovis has appointed actor Izzue Islam and actress Azira Shafinaz as their brand ambassadors.