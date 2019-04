TAIWAN’s beauty industry has seen a robust growth in recent years, with total exports reaching a historical high of US$832 million in 2018, providing an impetus to seek new markets for this thriving industry.

To assist in the global expansion of the industry, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) organised a Taiwan Beauty Pop-Up Store in Kuala Lumpur’s MyTown Shopping Centre from Apr 19 to 21, 2019, to introduce a variety of Taiwanese beauty products to Malaysians.

The initiative was commissioned by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade as part of the Taiwan Beauty Products Promotion Plan 2019 under Taiwan’s New Soutbound Policy, to pave the way for Taiwanese beauty products to make inroads into the Malaysian market.

A total of 13 brands participated in the pop-up store, with each bringing a wide range of beauty products and make-up. Some of the products include cult favourites such as the award-winning Timeless Truth Mask that has won UK’s Pure Beauty Awards for five years in a row, and is extremely popular in France.

Visitors also had a chance to purchase other popular brands such as Natural Beauty, Scent Dom and Skin Vitality.

The organisers also recruited popular local influencers and make-up artists as part of their marketing campaign for the pop-up store, where the latter went behind the counter and the influencers made live video broadcast of them using the products.

On April 22 and 23, TAITRA organised a business matching session for the Taiwanese delegates and major retailers such as Parkson, AEON and Guardian to help the brands make inroads in the local market.