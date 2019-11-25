Taiwan welcomes Muslim travellers

TAIWAN Tourism Bureau Kuala Lumpur has officially launched the “Salam Taiwan” slogan and “Salam Taiwan 2020” campaign to attract more Muslim visitors.

“Salam Taiwan 2020” is a promotional campaign which runs from December 2019 to Sept 30, 2020, for Malaysian tourism operators and travel agencies who are co-operating with Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau for the initiative.

According to the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Taiwan is a Muslim-friendly country which has more than 210 restaurants and hotels certified halal.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office’s Representative in Malaysia, Anne Hung, more than 350,000 Malaysians visited Taiwan between January to September, and the number of Muslim tourists was about 28% higher compared to the same period last year.

To attract more Muslims to visit Taiwan, the bureau appointed actress Mira Filzah as a spokesperson for Malaysia and Brunei.

As a part of the promotion, Malaysians can purchase “Salam Taiwan 2020” travel packages, through participating travel agencies for three days and two nights packages or a group tour for four days and three nights.