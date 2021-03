Celebrate new beginnings with the arrival of the dreamiest and creamiest beverage lineup to arrive in Starbucks Malaysia. Launching in all stores this Spring is the Starbucks Caramel Cloud Macchiato, the latest innovation from the same team that introduced the signature Caramel Macchiato, which first debuted in the Starbucks menu in 1996. The Cloud Macchiato is also joined by the Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato, Salted Caramel Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Nitro Cold Brew. These silky and exhilarating treats are the perfect beverages to bring your own positivity to the season – every sip reminding you to free your mind and fill it with new possibilities and ideas.