IN this new reality of remote connectivity, staying engaged, being informed and productive has never been more important. There are a number of easy ways for us to do our part to support the wellbeing of others, as well as ourselves.

Samsung is committed not only to helping Galaxy users stay informed on how to improve their own quality of life, but also to offer ideas to users as to how they can help others.

The Samsung Global Goals app helps users learn about the UN Global Goals and support the United Nations Development Programme’s urgent efforts to create a healthier and more sustainable society for all. The app serves as an easily accessible channel for millions of users to support the UNDP. By following just five simple steps, you, too, can take action and give back to end poverty & hunger, reduce inequalities, and make the world a better place.

