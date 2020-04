FOR this distinctively divine and sacred month, Berjaya Times Square Hotel is pleased to present the combo duo for Berbuka 2020 Promotions.

Hotel general manager Hugo Gerittsen said: “For this exceedingly special holy month of Ramadan, I would like to cordially welcome and invite everyone to our Berbuka 2020 Drive Thru /Delivery for nasi kandar and nasi briyani gam Batu Pahat (chicken or lamb) at the Hotel Entrance, Water Fountain Area.

“It is of the utmost importance that we place the notion of blessings, self-reflection, and devotion through our faith in God.

“This devotion has to be celebrated with sheer sincerity and thankfulness, and this is reflected by our Berbuka 2020 Promotions, which serves as an act of giving, as well as spreading love and kindness to each other.”

Both of these Ramadan 2020 Promotions will run through the entire month of Ramadan, which is from April 24 to May 23.

Nasi kandar is priced at RM16 nett per person while nasi briyani gam Batu Pahat is priced at RM11 nett per set.

To make reservations, call or WhatsApp to 018-2117 399 or visit www.berjayahotel.com/kualalumpur.