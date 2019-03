TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) marked a new milestone in its illustrious history as one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in Malaysia with its 50th anniversary celebration held on March 16 and 17, 2019.

The two-day celebration comprised a roster of fun-filled activities, workshops and forums, as well as the key highlights which were the TAR UC 50th Anniversary Concert held on March 16 and the main ceremony on March 17 which brought together close to 2,500 alumni, dignitaries, guests, staff and students.

Before the main ceremony, chairman of the Board of Trustees of TARC Education Foundation Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and chairman of the Board of Governors of TAR UC Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai each planted a tree sapling outside the campus library together with TAR UC president Prof Dr Lee Sze Wei. The ceremony signifies TAR UC’s deep-rooted foundation built over 50 years

In his speech during the main ceremony, Wee paid tribute to the founding leaders of TAR UC who laid the foundation for the institution to grow.

“With the strong foundation laid down by our founding fathers, TAR UC today is able to stand tall and shine brightly as one of the premier institutions of higher learning in Malaysia. Our presence throughout the nation in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah reflects our commitment in widening access to quality and affordable education as envisaged by Tun Tan Siew Sin.”

He added that over 50 years, TAR UC has educated more than 200,000 graduates who have played critical roles in developing the nation.

Meanwhile, Lee said the institution will actively pursue the attainment of a full-fledged university status and continue to provide quality and affordable education.

“We will work even harder to ensure the vision and mission of TAR UC will continue to be served in the next 50 years and beyond,” he said in his speech.

The guests at the main ceremony also bore witness to the sealing of a time capsule which contains the aspirations and messages of the TARC community of 2019 on what they hope TAR UC will become in the next 50 years. The time capsule will be opened in 2069 by the future generation of the institution, who will be able to appreciate the aspirations and hopes of their predecessors.