TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) has formalised an agreement that will pave the way for the institution’s Diploma in Engineering students to pursue a Diploma in Railway Locomotive at the Guangzhou Railway Polytechnic (GRP).

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between TAR UC and GRP will provide an opportunity for students pursuing diplomas in mechanical engineering, mechatronic engineering and electronic engineering, to pursue the railway specialisation with GRP which will equip them with specialised skills and knowledge in the regional railway industry.

During the signing ceremony on June 13, 2019, TAR UC also inked two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU’s) - One with GRP and China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) and another with GRP and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC).

With the MoU agreements, both CREC and CRRC will provide support in terms of internship opportunities and job placements for TAR UC students, who have successfully completed both TAR UC and GRP programmes.

Present during the signing ceremony were TAR UC’s chairman of the Board of Governors Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, minister counsellor cum deputy chief of mission of the Chinese embassy Chen Chen and deputy secretary-general of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s government Diao Aillin.

“These collaborations are timely and important as the rail industry in the country is expected to register significant growth in the coming years,” he said.

Liow added that the recently revived East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project which is slated for completion in 2026, will require a large pool of highly skilled workforce in railway technology.

He explained that the collaboration will give students pursuing diplomas in mechanical engineering, mechatronic engineering and electronic engineering, the option of concurrently pursuing GRP’s Diploma in Railway Locomotive.

The collaboration also provides TAR UC students opting for this pathway, the opportunity to study at GRP for a period of six months, which includes four months of industrial training.

This arrangement will enable TAR UC students to obtain two qualifications without the need to extend the length of study. GRP is also offering attractive scholarships for qualified TAR UC Engineering students.

Established in 2000, GRP is the only full-time higher vocational college in Guangdong province that trains highly skilled railway specialists. The employment rate of its graduates is over 98% and due to its strong graduates’ employment rate in recent years, GRP has been rated as an institution with the highest employment for graduates in Guangdong province.