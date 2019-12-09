TAR UC Open Day

TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College’s Open Day will be held from Dec 13 to 15 (9am to 4pm) at all campuses nationwide in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah. Application for 2020 intakes are now open!

Visitors can look forward to academic consultations, career guidance sessions, organised campus tours and more.

The Open Day presents an opportunity for parents and prospective students to meet with the college’s professional academic staff, learn more about the programmes and get a taste of the vibrant campus lifestyle and top-notch facilities.

For details, call 03-4145 0100/23 ext 3475 (Sri) or ext 3185 (Joclyn), or visit www.tarc.edu.my