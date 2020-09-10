TAR UC opens its campuses to the public

IN CONJUNCTION with its upcoming September/October 2020 and January 2021 intakes, Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) will be having an Info Day at all its campuses in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah from tomorrow to Sept 13 (10am - 4pm).

The programmes of study offered are Foundation programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and Postgraduate programmes.

Parents and students are invited to attend the TAR UC Info Day to explore the study options available in TAR UC.

This is a great opportunity for parents and prospective students to meet with the university’s professional academic staff and to learn more about the programmes available.

For more information, contact them at 03-41450100/23 ext 3477/3475, on mobile at 011 – 1084 3326 or visit the TAR UC website at www.tarc.edu.my.

More updates can also be found on the university’s Facebook page @Tunku Abdul Rahman University College.