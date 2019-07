SET to be held on Aug 18, 2019, the much anticipated TARCian Run is back for the fifth year running!

Jointly organised by Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) and the TARCian Alumni

Association (TAA), the launch of the 2019 edition of the run was announced during a press conference held on July 23, 2019 at the TAR UC Kuala Lumpur Main Campus.

It was revealed that the run will also take place simultaneously across other campuses nationwide on Aug 18, 2019.

Present at the press conference were TAA president Datuk Yap Kuak Fong, TAA deputy president Datuk Chan Wah Kiang, TARCian Run 2019 organising chairman Lim Kok Eng and TAR UC vice-president Assoc Prof Dr Chook Ka Joo.

“This is indeed a big event for the university college. This event is also part of the TAR UC’s 50th anniversary celebration. This will be the fifth time that the TAA is organising with TAR UC,” said Chook.

Well-received by avid runners and the general public from the very first flag-off back in 2015, the TARCian Run has seen the number of participants increase significantly from 1,700 in 2015 to over 10,000 participants in 2018.

Continuing to grow in popularity, the upcoming run aims to attract 10,000 participants for the three categories; 11km TARCian (Men), 11km TARCian (Women) and a 5km “Fun Run”.

The TAR UC campuses that will be taking part in the run are in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor and Sabah, with the run in the latter being held at the new campus located in Alamesra, Kota Kinabalu.

Currently, the total number of registrations received for the Kuala Lumpur main campus stands at 3,999, the Penang branch campus is at 1,215, while the Perak and Johor branch are looking at 694 and 280 participants respectively.

For the Sabah branch, the closing date for registration is on Aug 1 and the total number of registrations will be finalised by then.

TAR UC staff and student participants will be able to collect their race kit on Aug 1 and 2, while TAR UC alumni and their family will be able to collect theirs on Aug 3 and 4 from 9am to 4pm at the Sports Complex, TAR UC Kuala Lumpur Main Campus.