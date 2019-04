STUDENTS from The Psych Society of Taylor’s University organised a dance workshop during the university’s recent Psychology Day event on April 19, 2019.

Nearly 200 students from nine universities explored how to use dance, drama and music as therapy for mental and emotional management during the workshop.

The event last Friday, coincided with the 12th Psychology Day at the United Nations, which is an initiative to highlight global issues that affect a person’s well-being and brings current issues to light.

Health Ministry deputy director-general (Medical) Datuk Dr Rohaizat Yon who launched the event, said the ratio for mental health issues has increased from one in every 10 students in 2011 to one in five students in 2016.

“Students these days have much more to contend with – as now most of them have a smartphone. They are not socialising with their friends in the physical world much anymore, and they have to face problems such as cyberbullying and comparing themselves to everyone else on social media,” he said.

According to Taylor’s University deputy vice chancellor and chief academic officer Prof Dr Pradeep Nair, the newly introduced Taylor’s Curriculum Framework places emphasis on emotional wellbeing and integrates components such as mindfulness in its programmes.

He added that this aspect is even more critical to a student than merely grades.

“In Malaysia, we’re producing thousands of graduates who are very good in their discipline but perhaps not very adept in their own emotional wellbeing and social intelligence. Whether you get first class and second class upper in your degree is becoming less and less important to employers.

“What is important is how well do you regulate yourself and know your own emotions, how well you can work with others, how resilient are you and how you deal with failure,” he said.

Leading up to the event, several members of the Psych Society visited the Chin Student Organisation (CSO) Puchong earlier in the month, where they conducted a series of activities to help Myanmar refugee children to use drawing and body movements as a form of expression.

The event also included a forum, exhibition booths, performance by student societies and a stand-up comedy routine by Syrian refugee Hasan al-Akraa, who uses comedy to cope with his difficult experiences.