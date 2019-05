AFTER capping off another successful year on the back of its silver jubilee last year, the leading amateur golf tournament in the country, the Carlsberg Golf Classic is back yet again.

Scheduled to be held at 35 exclusive golf clubs nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, with 37 qualifying legs from June 17 to Sept 14, 2019, the tournament is offering more than RM2.6 million in sponsorship value.

By raising the bar every year, Carlsberg Golf Classic has a proven track record of succinctly being “Probably The Best Golf Tournament” in terms of fun, participation and prizes offered by taking the golfing experience to another level.

Paving the way last year, the ice-cold Carlsberg Smooth Draught is available yet again on the green this year.

“This year, Carlsberg Golf Classic opens its doors for the first time at three golf clubs hosting open legs to non-members to engage more participation at the Meru Valley Golf Club in Ipoh, Tropicana Golf and Country Resort, Petaling Jaya and Le Grandeur Palm Resort, Johor Baru.” said Carlsberg Malaysia’s incoming managing director Ted Akiskalos.

Carlsberg and Carlsberg Smooth Draught will be served throughout the tournament to be drunk alongside the fun activities that are in store, including the loudest POP! Challenge and the Spin & Win contest. It’s a chance to win “Probably The Best Brewery Tour” in Shah Alam, alongside other activities with exciting novelty gifts.

There will be four hole-in-one prizes consisting of a Mercedes A 200 AMG, Mercedes E 200 Avantgarde, a Titoni Master Series Dual Time watch and an Ogawa Masterdrive Massage Chair at the national finals that is scheduled to be held in November.

During the month of July, buy two buckets of Carlsberg Smooth Draught and get instantly rewarded with a special edition Carlsberg Golf Cap for free, while stocks last. Don’t miss out on this special promotion next month!

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY