Tefal introduces new innovation in cookware range

THE all-new Tefal’s Thermo-Signal red dot is inspired by the hourglass design to indicate time and is now easier to recognise with stronger colour contrast.

“Knowing the right time to start cooking is crucial in preparing the food, however it isn’t always easy to pinpoint the exact time. Here’s where Tefal pans are your best kitchen partner for all your culinary adventures,” said Groupe SEB Malaysia Sdn Bhd country manager Jack Wong during the launch of Tefal’s latest cookware.

The new range of Tefal cookware features Thermo-Signal, Better Homogeneity, and Durable Titanium Coating that guarantee a superior cooking experience with better cooking results.

“Half of the culinary battle is won when you own the right cookware. We need to evolve with the times to provide a new sense of excitement or fresh

take on how we can elevate the cooking process. For example, food should not only look Insta-worthy but taste great too!” said Groupe SEB Malaysia Sdn Bhd senior product manager Nikki Lua.

The new Tefal cookware is available in a seven-product range that caters to different cooking needs.

Each cooking pan carries Tefal’s three-pronged promise of confident cooking (100% safe to use), tasty and healthy cooking, and responsible cooking (>20% recyclable aluminium).

Among its star products is the “So Chef” range that is robust and long-lasting, suitable for all hobs including induction.

To showcase the versatility of Tefal cookware, popular celebrity and Chef Sheila Rusly took centre stage during the launch and treated the guests to a cooking demonstration.

“This Tefal pan is quite impressive due to its easy handling, sleek design and the “so-red-that-you-can’t-miss-it” Thermo-Signal is spot-on! As I just wait for the pan to let me know the right time to get started,” she said.

Priced between RM79 and RM279, the Tefal cookware is now available at all major department stores and leading hypermarkets in Malaysia.