TESCO Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Tesco) recently launched its yearly back to school campaign, the Tesco School Shop, to help parents ease the financial burden that is typically associated with back to school expenses.

Parents will also be pleased to learn that Tesco’s range of trolley bags will start from as low as RM32.90; while lunch boxes and water bottles will start from RM5; and selected variants of writing instruments, notebooks and folders will enjoy up to 50% discounts throughout the Tesco School Shop campaign period, from Nov 14 to Jan 1.

Tesco also reaffirmed its commitment to helping underprivileged school children from the Bottom 40 (B40) families through the launch of its new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Beg Terus Senyum

The Beg Terus Senyum initiative, which will run from Nov 14 to Dec 20, is another continuation of the work that Tesco has been doing since it began the Tesco School Adoption Programme partnership with PINTAR Foundation in 2016.

Through this partnership, Tesco has adopted 63 underserved schools, amounting to 57,000 students within the vicinity of its stores, distribution centres and Head Office.