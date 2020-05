TEXAS Chicken is raising the bar on the quick-service restaurant experience in Malaysia with its comprehensive brand relaunch and competitive new positioning. Aiming to excite local consumers with a fresh outlook on the brand, Texas Chicken has unveiled a new logo, a more compelling restaurant design, new product packaging and revamped its staff uniforms, in addition to releasing limited-time offerings on their menu.

The new brand identity is based on rigorous consumer insights collected from thousands of QSR customers throughout Asia, the Middle East and the Americas – and expresses unique attributes like quality, boldness, innovation and flavour, alongside a more modern attitude in efforts to form even deeper connections with its audience and fans as the brand continues to grow in Malaysia and beyond.

“We’re very excited about the new brand positioning, especially how it will connect and engage our customers in a whole new way that gives them a better understanding of what makes Texas Chicken so crave-worthy,” said Datuk Jaya J B Tan, Chairman of Envictus International Holdings.

He added, “The new ‘bold’ stance of the brand is especially fitting in these current circumstances as we strive to navigate these challenging times by remaining resilient and placing the customer experience at the heart of all we do.”

Also present at the relaunch was Texas Chicken Malaysia general manager TH Lim.

The most noticeable feature of the relaunch is a strong, clean new logo with a vivid gold brand circle above and below the bold signature Texas brand name. The lettering is set at an angle to demonstrate how Texas Chicken is ‘shaking things up’ with bold flavor and confident Texas spirit.

The Texas Chicken outlet located at Sunway Pyramid is the first in Malaysia to feature the new restaurant design, which begins with a striking exterior with warm textured wood panels anchored by a new "puck" logo sign that pops and immediately grabs guests' attention.

Its interior features large murals with signature icons that reflect essential elements of Texas like the jalapeno pepper for "Bold," a lone star representing "Texas," and, of course, a chicken for "Flavour."

A giant gold star on the ceiling serves as a lighting feature and a statement that this is the place to be for bold, legendary flavor. A variety of seating options include wood tabletops, chairs, benches, and stools with more brightly colored surfaces and walls throughout.

The digital menu boards also echo the crisp, straight-shootin’, Texas-sized personality of the brand – with a new focus on larger visuals to make ordering simpler and help guests find their favorite foods quickly and easily. More Texas Chicken Malaysia outlets will be renovated to adopt this new design by the end of 2020.

To further enhance the guest experience, Texas Chicken staff are now sporting new crew and manager uniforms, in keeping with the bold attribute of the brand. Crew uniforms now include casual, relaxed T-shirts with colors chosen from a warm color palette that reflects the look and feel of Texas and complete the feeling of a bold brand that knows what it means to deliver comfort food in a welcoming setting.

The restaurant managers have a crisp, clean look with black and grey shirts. Packaging for food and beverages has gotten a modern update too, with signature icons, text on the outside of each package that asserts Texas-sized truths like “Bold Taste s with a Twist”, “Blazing New Trails in Flavour” and “The Legendary Taste of Texas.”

Also coinciding with the relaunch, Texas Chicken has released new limited time offerings such as the ‘Ayam 8 Lada Bersaudara’, which features its fried chickens glazed with a special sauce made from eight types of pepper. It also brought back the crowd-favourite Chocolate Chip Biscuits, which is a twist on their signature honey-butter biscuits. S

Following the Malaysian government’s announcement on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), most Texas Chicken outlets in Malaysia have now reopened for Dine-In, in addition to offering Take-Away, Delivery (GrabFood) and Drive-Thru services. Stringent health and safety measures have been put in place at all Texas Chicken outlets, so that diners can enjoy legendary Texas-sized flavor, created with care, and served with pride, in a safe and welcoming environment.