As Malaysians commemorate the 64th Merdeka anniversary in August, Texas Chicken Malaysia is embracing Malaysian heritage and celebrating our homegrown talent through the power of music, in the Merdeka Beats campaign.

For generations, Malaysians have been united and inspired by music and the arts, and in this challenging time, Texas Chicken hopes to get the people moving on their feet - united as one and moving with the rhythm and beats of Merdeka.

“At Texas Chicken Malaysia, we want to celebrate the meaning of being Malaysian this Merdeka and Malaysia Day. In this challenging period, it has been heartening to see Malaysians coming together to help our fellow citizens, contributing what we can to help others during difficult financial times, and helping other members of the community stay safe by complying with SOPs and striving to achieve herd immunity. In light of this, we want to uplift spirits with our multi-prong Merdeka Beats campaign this Merdeka season, as we unite in support of one another and find common ground in our Malaysian identity,” said Acting General Manager of Texas Chicken Malaysia, Jean Tan.

In the Merdeka Beats campaign, talented Malaysians will be able to show off their musical ability in a contest, while everyone else will also have the opportunity to win other prizes, enjoy great music, and grab special value meals.

Among the programs under the Merdeka Beats campaign are as below;

*Merdeka Beats Remix

Remember the musical classics from the heydays of P.Ramlee, Saloma, R.Azmi, Momo Latif and many more legendary Malaysian talents? Texas is giving new life to the classic song Manusia by the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee and Puan Sri Saloma featured in the film Bujang Lapok in 1957, now reimagined as a new song called Malaysia, performed and written by Cuurley. The revamped lyrics derive inspiration from history, calling on Malaysians to overcome challenges through unity in a music video featuring a backdrop of monumental scenes from 1957 onwards. The music video will be available beginning 28 August 2021 at https://www.youtube.com/c/TexasChickenMalaysiaChannel.

*Merdeka Beats Value Remix

If the Merdeka Beats have worked up your appetite, why not enjoy the crunch of Texas Chicken at attractive prices this Merdeka. Log onto Shopee via your mobile phone to grab a special voucher that entitles you to a 2-piece chicken and drink set for only RM7.99. There are no limits on the number of meals that you can order in-store, but each user can only purchase a maximum of four vouchers through Shopee, which can be redeemed at any Texas Chicken restaurant, nationwide, from Sept 2 to 15, 2021.

*Your Malaysia Contest

Do want to offer your own take on the new Malaysia song? Texas is inviting all Malaysians to perform a cover version of their favourite part of the song and upload their videos on social media from 2 to 30 September 2021. 10 winners will receive cash vouchers from Texas Chicken worth RM100 each.

To participate, follow the steps, below:

Step 1 : Record a video of yourself performing your favourite part from the new Malaysia song.

Step 2 : Upload the video on your preferred social media platform, such as YouTube, Facebook or Instagram, tag @TexasChickenMalaysia and include the hashtags #TexasChickenMalaysia #Merdekabeats #Malaysiaremix on your post.

Step 3 : Register your entry via Google Forms (link on Texas Chicken Malaysia’s Instagram and Facebook) by 16 September 2021.

*Merdeka Beats Contest

It gets even better! From now until Sept 20, Texas collaborates with Coca-Cola Malaysia to reward customers with more great prizes such as Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speakers, and Sony Wireless Headphones and Earbuds. Grab the chance to win weekly prizes by spending a minimum of RM25 at Texas Chicken in a single receipt. You could even win the Grand Prize of a gold-plated Coca-Cola can worth RM6,000 by logging in to http://bit.ly/MerdekaBeats and following the simple steps to participate.

*Merdeka Beats Playlist

Like every important celebration, the music sets the mood, so don’t miss checking out Texas’s specially curated Merdeka Beats playlist, dropping on Aug 29, 2021 on Spotify. From nostalgic favourites to newer compositions, get inspired by the songs that have rallied Malaysians over the years.

For more information on the Merdeka Beats campaign, check out Texas Chicken Malaysia’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.