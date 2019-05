A total of 58 lion dance troupes are slated to take part in the 19th National Championship on Dec 8, this year at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting.

The “National Champion” will represent Malaysia at the 14th Genting World Lion Dance Championship 2020.

The search for the National champion begins with the regional competitions. The northern and southern competition takes place on May 25, 2019, at the Cheras Leisure Mall.

The central region competition will be held on May 26 at the same venue, while the eastern region competition will be held at the Likas Stadium in Sabah. The regional competitions will culminate in the semifinals on Dec 7.

A cash prize of RM18,000, medals for individual troupe members and a glittering trophy will be awarded to the national champs, while the first and second runner- up will receive a trophy, medals, and cash prizes of RM10,000 and RM8,000, respectively.

The third runner-up will receive a cash prize of RM5,000 while six consolation prizes worth RM3,000 will be awarded to all the teams who take part in the finals. Semi-finalists teams will receive RM2,000 each.

At a recent press conference, Resorts World Genting’s deputy general manager Joseph Chua Weng Heng said the prize money for the competition has been increased from RM60,000 to RM85,000.

He added that there are two new categories in this year’s competition - Golden Drum award for the best drummer and People’s Choice Award, where the winner would be picked based on votes by the public. The prize money for each of the new categories is RM3,000.

Tickets to the semifinals on Dec 7 is priced at RM50 (free seating). While tickets to the finals are priced at RM100 (free seating) and RM150 for selected seats.

For more information, visit www.rwgenting.com or call 03-2718 1118.