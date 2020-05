WITH Ramadan coming to an end, everyone is looking forward to Hari Raya and the delicious food that come with it. Food is an important part of Malaysian culture and helps bring people together. While the conditional movement control order may have put a damper on the usual celebrations, the family can still enjoy a meal together. Better yet, treat everyone to a delicious feast from Berjaya Times Square Hotel!

Starting from May 24 to June 23, 2020, Berjaya Times Square Hotel’s Hari Raya Dining Feast comprises four menus catering to 6 or 10 pax featuring the tasty Rendang Daging Nismilan. The menus, available for take away or dine-ins, are priced from RM120nett onwards. The Sajian Perantau menu is priced at RM120 for 6 pax. It features classic favourites such as the drool-worthy rendang daging, lemang, kuah kacang, nasi impit and assorted cookies. The Riang Ria Raya menu, priced at RM160 for 6 pax, features a choice of nasi tomato or nasi briyani, fragrant ayam masak merah, lemang, daging rendang and yummy assorted cookies. Customers can also choose between rendang daging or rendang ayam for this menu.

The Sajian Bersama menu is priced at RM250 for 10 pax. This menu includes a wider choice of food such as serunding ayam, mix ayam and daging satay, on top of the selections under the Riang Ria Raya menu. Finally, the Berkat Raya menu priced at RM360 for 10 pax is a beautiful feast of classic favourites and more. Families will get to enjoy dishes such as serunding ayam, kambing masak ros or ayam masak merah and rendang daging tok or rendang ayam. Families can also dig into desserts such as gula hangus, kek lapis pandan and assorted cookies together. To add something special to each menu, customers have a choice of mouth-watering add-ons to complete the meal, such as sayur lodeh, sambal sotong, briyani kambing, coconut panna cotta, sagu gula Melaka and Strawberry Roulade. Bookings above 20 persons require a prior one-day advance reservation.