The best time to visit Macao

THE year 2020 marks the end of another decade and the start of a new one. For avid travellers, the change heralds new destinations previously unvisited or even thought of, like Macao with its history, culture, and exotic cuisine.

To promote the region, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will be organising the “It’s All Here, Macao” roadshow that brings together AirAsia and travel agencies, Airlink Travel & Tour, Esplanade Holiday, and YL Travel & Tours, to offer exclusive deals to visitors.

To be held from Jan 10 to 14 at LGCC, IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, the roadshow will be offering exciting deals and promotions for travel packages to Macao. For example, the first 88 visitors who purchase a 2-night stay Macao travel package, will receive Macao attraction tickets and shopping vouchers.

Those who purchase a one-night stay package will take home shopping vouchers, while travel accessories will also be up for grabs, while stocks last. The upcoming roadshow will be the best chance to nab these amazing offers.

Other exciting activities at the roadshow include the free distribution of Macao snacks, the Dragon Boat Motion Game, brush-painted cloth fan giveaway, and the Light Clay 12 Zodiacs workshop among others.

On top of the aforementioned, travellers will be able to enjoy promotional all-in AirAsia BIG Members fares from as low as RM199 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Macao from now until Jan 17. Simply book on airasia.com for travel periods from now to Aug 31. Terms and conditions apply.

Cultural events to look out for in Macao this year:

> The 19th Macao City Fringe Festival from Jan 10 to 19

> The Parade for the Celebration of Chinese New Year on Jan 27 and Feb 1

> The 31st Macao Arts Festival from May 2 to 31

> The 20th Macao Lotus Flower Festival from June 5 to 14

> The Macao International Dragon Boat Races on June 20, 21, and 25