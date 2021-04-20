The big and bold

IT wasn’t so long ago when Swatch released its bioplastic material which debuted through its Bioreloaded collection in September 2020. This time around, the Swiss watchmaking brand has once again introduced a new material – bioceramic, made out of two-thirds ceramic and one-third bioplastic.

The scratch-resistant bioceramic debuts as the case material of the 47mm diameter Big Bold watch series is smooth and soft to the touch. Its architecturally resilient yet lightweight body elevates the watch’s robust characteristic.

Elsewhere, the bracelet, see-through glass and keeper are made of bioplastic and colour matches the case in five colour variants: black, white, ultimate grey, sky blue and power pink.

Bioceramic marks yet another milestone in the brand’s innovative journey and is set to further explore the new material in all key Swatch product lines by the end of 2021.