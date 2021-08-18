IOUPAY, a fintech and digital commerce company, has appointed award-winning international singer-songwriter, Yuna, as the face of myIOU. myIOU is the new Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service by IOUpay that offers both retail and e-commerce merchants flexible payment options for their in-store and online consumers.

Yuna’s engagement with myIOU is aimed to encourage Malaysians to embrace BNPL as the new-age payment method and to advocate for the benefits of BNPL to both local businesses and consumers in the effort to help affected Malaysians weather through the storm brought about by the pandemic.