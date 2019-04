VISTA Eye Specialists (VISTA) has launched a cataract awareness campaign to educate the public about the need for regular eye checks to detect and treat cataracts early and help to improve the lives of elderly Malaysians by preventing cataract blindness.

“Many patients with cataract suffer from not only poor vision but also lower confidence and self-esteem as a result of not being able to perform daily tasks properly. As a result of their poor vision, the incidences of injuries and accidents involving these elderly people are on the rise,” said VISTA’s chief consultant surgeon Dr Aloysius Joseph Low.

He said many of these patients delay their surgeries, believing that surgery is only needed when the cataract becomes dense.

Speaking at the official launch of the campaign, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the fee for cataract surgery in a private hospital can be substantial for patients from the B40 group and as such, these patients turn to the public medical service.

“With an ageing population contributing to the demand for surgical intervention, those seeking cataract surgeries at the public medical service will have a longer waiting time,” he said.

VISTA CEO Lim Boon Siong said to help relieve the burden of public hospitals, and the community, VISTA will be organising cataract screening events for the public and will be offering a total subsidy of RM250,000 for 100 cataract surgeries, which will be open to the B40 (low income) group.

At the campaign launch, VISTA, together with the Swiss Ambassador to Malaysia Michael Winzap, and the Sales Director of Ziemer Dominique Van Herzeele, unveiled the 1,000th limited edition unit of the Ziemer Femto LDV Z8 Femtosecond Laser (‘Z8’) worldwide.

This 1000th-anniversary edition was granted to Vista based on performance and volume. The Z8 by Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems employs the use of a Femtosecond Laser aided by real-time analysis and mapping via an intelligent Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) visualisation system, to replace many of the steps done manually by a surgeon with a metal blade or instruments during cataract surgery.

“This campaign is also aimed at allaying common misconceptions of cataract treatment as being a complicated and invasive surgery. With recent technological advancements, we now offer the No-Blade Cataract Surgery which is a highly precise and safe technique employing a computer controlled true laser technology – the Z8. This allows for unprecedented levels of control, stability and predictability for the surgeon,” said Lim.

With this new unit of Z8 complementing the five existing units available in VISTA Centers nationwide, all VISTA Eye Specialists will now be equipped with this technology, making this advanced technology more widely available in Malaysia.