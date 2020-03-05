The future is now

SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS recently launched its Galaxy S20 series featuring the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G, with an entirely new camera system powered by AI, and its biggest image sensor yet.

At the Kuala Lumpur launch, Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Yoonsoo Kim shared: “Samsung is all about moving forward and introducing new, innovative technologies to help consumers live their lives more easily.

“5G technology is definitely the future of mobile experiences, and that is why we are determined to spearhead this mobile revolution.

“We see a future of high-quality images and videos, all taken from one single device that is almost capable of replacing professional-grade gear. We believe that through the eyes of the Galaxy S20, consumers will be able to tell their stories with clarity like never before.”

The Galaxy S20 series’ camera resolution is significantly increased, with greater detail in stunning clarity. The S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera at the back, while the S20 Ultra 5G has a whopping 108MP. Another benefit is that the larger image sensors take in more light, allowing users to capture rich image quality even in low light situations.

The S20 series also has groundbreaking zoom capability. With its Space Zoom technology that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom. Users will be able to zoom up to 30x on the S20 and S20+, and up to 100x on the S20 Ultra 5G, much like a telephoto lens.

In addition to the unrivalled camera system, the phones also offer professional-grade filming capability with 8K video shooting mode to capture ultra-sharp videos in true-to-life colour and quality.

However, 8K video shooting is all for nothing if it’s without the S20’s Super Steady technology, anti-rolling stabilisation and AI motion analysis to handle bumpy roads and shaky situations.

The brand new Single Take feature opens up multiple possibilities, letting you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. This feature allows users to snap photos and film in several modes simultaneously through – Live Focus, cropped, Ultra Wide and more – to select and choose the best shot.

To celebrate the latest flagship smartphone, Samsung Malaysia will be kicking off its Galaxy S20 Consumer Roadshows across Malaysia from tomorrow to Sunday, with a series of exciting gifts to be rewarded upon purchasing the Galaxy S20 series.

For more information, visit samsung.com/my.