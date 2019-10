TRAFALGAR’s Global CEO Gavin Tollman has spent 20 years in the travel industry, but his passion for discovering new places, meeting locals with diverse talents and sharing it with others through the Trafalgar brand has not waned. “It’s a privilege to have the advantage to travel and discover the world. For me, the most important aspect of running a travel company is to ensure that future generations have the same privilege,” said Tollman during an exclusive interview with theSun during a recent stopover in Kuala Lumpur. Speaking on current travel trends, Tollman said there is an ever-increasing demand for the traveller to get to the very “soul” of the destination. “Travel in earlier times is seeing the iconic. Today, travel is about trying to understand the essence of the places we travel to. People want to go to new and virgin destinations. “I believe people want to see the iconic but move beyond that. The trend is to go to ‘new emerging destinations’ rather than just the known places,” he said. Tollman said in line with this emerging travel trend, Trafalgar offers “undertourism” trips to less travelled destinations which are not “regular” tourist spots.

He said the rise in the number of travel blogs and travel apps have certainly changed the way people travel. However he believes that “high-tech” doesn’t always translate into “high-touch”. “If you ask me what is the biggest change we brought to the travel industry and why I believe we are so successful, is that we no longer take groups. We take like-minded people around the world. Each of them with their own distinctive reasons (as to) why they are travelling to a particular country. We focus on that.” He gave an example of a Canadian woman, who wanted to go to a bridge in Rimini, Italy, where her father fought and died during World War 2. “A travel director went out of his way and found her father’s grave and took her there. This might be a little difficult to do (if you are travelling alone) but we are the experts. This is what we do,” he explained.