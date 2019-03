ATTENTION all health buffs! It’s time to stock up on all your health supplements at the GNC warehouse sale at Berjaya Times Square this March!

Get up to 70% discounts on products ranging from fish oil, vitamins, protein supplements, as well as anti-ageing and beauty products. For fitness buffs, look out for the popular whey protein supplement that starts from as low as RM175.

The sale at the lower ground floor of Berjaya Times Square is on from March 26 to 31 from 10am to 10pm.