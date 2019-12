The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) kicks-off the new year with seductive melodies, sumptuous orchestration, lilting waltzes and frisky polkas on Jan 4 at 8.30pm and Jan 5 at 3pm at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC. Themed Viennese New Year!, the concerts will mark the beginning of the MPO’s 2020 season.

The programme will include famed works by various European composers such as Chopin’s Grande Valse Brillante and Waltz from the ballet Les Sylphides, Sibelius’ Valse Triste, a work inspired by the literature of Finland, Farquhar’s Ring Round The Moon, Khachaturian’s Masquerade and Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances, a music with a combination of folklore, inspiration and masterful composition.

The concerts will also feature works composed by the Strauss family such as On the Beautiful Blue Danube, a work regarded as Austria’s unofficial national anthem. Other works includes Chinese Galop, Tales from Vienna Woods, Persian March, the lively Annen Polka, and Perpetuum Mobile, a work that summarizes the whole magical, wonderful world of Vienna.

Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen will make his debut on the DFP stage. He was music director of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and has conducted numerous renowned orchestras such as the Los Angeles, Munich and La Scala Philharmonics, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Prague Symphony and Leipzig Gewandhaus.

For details of the concerts, visit http://mpo.com.my/01-viennese-new-year/.