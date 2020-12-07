The perfect holiday treat

THIS holiday season, Starbucks is collaborating with acclaimed American life and style brand Kate Spade New York for the first time to offer a curated designer merchandise collection, available for a limited time at select Starbucks stores in Malaysia.

The Starbucks x Kate Spade New York collection embodies the holiday spirit, incorporating colourful and playful designs against a New York City backdrop. Motifs of curious cats, as well as Kate Spade New York’s signature dots and stripes, ring in the season in a celebration of joy, femininity and optimism.

“Starbucks is excited to partner with Kate Spade New York to bring this fun and festive collection to customers across Asia,” said Erin Silvoy, vice president, Product and Marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific.

“The Starbucks x Kate Spade New York collection was created to inspire joyful connections and optimism for the future, two values at the heart of both brands.”

This unique lineup of Starbucks x Kate Spade New York drinkware and lifestyle accessories is perfect for holiday gifting or as a special treat for yourself. The Starbucks x Kate Spade New York collection includes a 12oz double walled mug, 16oz stainless steel travel tumblers, 15oz stainless steel water bottles and a tote bag.

The Starbucks x Kate Spade New York designer series is available from RM105 onwards at select Starbucks stores across Malaysia.