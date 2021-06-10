THE long wait is nearly over for football fans, as UEFA Euro 2020 finally hits our screens this month! In conjunction, Heineken, the proud official beer partner of UEFA Euro 2020, is encouraging Malaysian fans to join in the fun with its new campaign ‘Enjoy the Rivalry’ and stand to win amazing prizes.

After more than a year of waiting, UEFA Euro 2020, a global event set to have 5 billion viewers, will finally take place from June 12 to July 12, 2021. Twenty-four of Europe’s best teams will compete for the title, reigniting old football rivalries and instigating new ones.

Heineken believes the fun of rivalry doesn’t stop on the field, though – much of what makes football great is the friendly rivalry between fans. After all, unity isn’t what makes football exciting: rivalry does!

Accompanying the campaign is a range of Limited Edition Heineken UEFA Euro 2020 bottles and cans, featuring the flags of participating teams.

Available in special combo packs at participating supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores and on Drinkies – Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s home delivery service – the Limited Edition designs are the perfect way to show your support and let the rivalry commence!

Bring the rivalry fun to the next level from June 10 to July 4 with the Heineken Rivalry Stadium (www.heinekenrivalrystadium.com.my), and stand to win a once-in-a-lifetime final viewing experience in the comfort and safety of your own home.

Pick a celebrity opponent, challenge them, and try to outsmart their predictions on a series of matches to be in the running to win an exclusive Heineken Home Stadium, with everything you need to watch the UEFA Euro 2020 final in style!

With opponents like football legend Datuk Soh Chin Aun, futsal player Steffi Sidhu, TV football pundits Michelle Lee and Mark O’Dea, and content creator duo MusangKing to challenge, the rivalry will be fierce!

“UEFA EURO 2020 is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than with Heineken and your best rivals by your side. At Heineken, we believe that rivalry is at the core of football – there’s fun in being rivals because it makes the games that much more exciting for us as fans. As the official beer partner of Europe’s most prestigious international football tournament, Heineken and Heineken 0.0 are the perfect choices when it’s time to reach for a beer during a match,” said Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad.