IF you’re looking for a convenient and unique Christmas gift during this festive season, there’s nothing like Gift Cards which can be purchased at any 7-Eleven Malaysia store nationwide.

7-Eleven Malaysia, the largest convenience store chain in the country, recently launched its ‘Gift & be Gifted’ contest which is available nationwide. The submission period is from Dec 10 to Jan 6, 2020.

Participants stand a chance to take home cash prizes weekly with three top spenders being selected to receive RM1,000 cash prizes each. Avid fans also stand a chance to win four weeks in a row. These point-of-sales activated (POSA) Gift Cards – with different denomination values to satisfy the various needs of customers – range from Google Play, perfect for that avid gamer friend; Spotify Premium for music lovers; Starbucks for the caffeine-deprived, Zalora for the fashionistas, and many more!

To be the weekly Top Spenders and get the opportunity to win cash prizes, participants are only required to follow three simple steps. Firstly, purchase any Gift Cards at any 7-Eleven stores, then write the required personal details on the original receipt and snap a photo of it as a proof of purchase. Once completed, they will have to send a photo of the receipt with complete details to 018-3766569 via WhatsApp. Participants can increase their odds of becoming the Top Spender by submitting more entries. Each receipt is valid for one entry only.

7-Eleven Malaysia general marketing manager Ronan Lee said, “’The ‘Gift & be Gifted’ contest is the ideal way for our devoted customers to enjoy the year-end season of gifting and in return, stand a chance to be gifted cash prizes totalling up to RM12,000! What better way to end the year with a bang as we strive to enhance our customers’ shopping experience and provide further convenience with the variety of POSA Gift Cards available in stores. Customers can now easily grab any Gift Cards at the nearest 7-Eleven outlet nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak to enjoy online services that require subscription renewal or reload.”

For more information and contest terms & conditions, please visit www.7eleven.com.my or Facebook at 7ElevenMalaysia.