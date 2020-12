CHRISTMAS is one of the best times of the year to bring families and friends together, providing much needed time to reflect and give thanks for the many wonderful things that we have in our lives.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a wave of uncertainty to many, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur (BTSKL) in response to the situation, is collaborating with Kechara Soup Kitchen Society as part of the former’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to help communities by supplying meals and household essentials to cater for the needs of the underprivileged families and individuals in the midst of the pandemic.

Berjaya Times Square KL continues its contribution

To combat the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, BTSKL continues its contribution through the provision of basic household essentials to better uplift the lives of B40 communities at People’s Housing Projects.

The contribution of basic household essentials that included rice, oil, MILO, biscuits, flour, condensed milk, instant noodles, and sugar were sent to PPR Desa Rejang Setapak, PPR Air Panas, PPR Semarak, PPR Kota Damansara, PPR Desa Mentari, and PPR Lembah Subang.

Joining hands with Kechara Soup Kitchen Society for the food distribution program, BTSKL’s efforts also saw 150 packed lunch boxes being prepared for the homeless and urban poor through its CSR programme