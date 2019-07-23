The Spartans were at Lost World Of Tambun

Over the weekend on July 20 and 21, participants of the Spartan race gathered to compete at the 2019 Spartan South East Asian Regional Series at Sunway’s Lost World Of Tambun in Ipoh, Perak. The Trifecta Weekend Medal event saw competitors rival each other in the Sprint - 5KM 20 obstacles; Super - 13KM 25 obstacles; and Beast - 21KM 30 obstacles events. There was also the Ultra for the mighty hardcore Spartans who worked their muscles hard to complete 50KM and overcome 60 obstacles. Only the best of these will qualify for the Ultra World Championships in Sweden later this year.

On Day 1, there was a Spartan Kids Race for the younger set aged between four and 13. These pint-sized Spartans were no less competitive and determined in putting their best to the test. Look out for the Series championships in Bukit Timah, Singapore this August and the announcement for the world qualifier spots for September then.

Said Sunway Lost World Of Tambun general manager, Nurul Nuzairi Mohd Azahari: “Sports should not be simply seen as additional or recreational activities because they are much more than that and we are excited to have collaborated with one of the world’s largest obstacle race (OCR) and endurance brand, Spartan Race. Besides the myriad races that Spartan Race encompasses, our park offers the most unique terrain amid our lush tropical jungle, ideal for the competitors as well as families wanting to have fun and appreciate nature. It’s exciting and instagram-worthy at the same time.”

Visit https://sunwaylostworldoftambun.com or https://spartanrace.my/en for more information.