MALAYSIANS banded together in a nationwide effort this Chinese New Year to raise funds for selected charitable organisations under MaybankHeart, Maybank’s online peer-to-peer charity platform that allows direct connection between donors and recipients.

Donations from across the country poured in for Maybank’s ‘Reunion’ MYStories campaign, which closed at more than RM334,287.60. The total amount collected exceeded the campaign’s initial target of RM250,000, with more than 98% of contributions made through the MaybankApp.

‘Reunion’ is Maybank’s first of its eight-part MYStories Campaign series for 2020, and features the hopeful story of Crystal and Wendy, two sisters who persevered and overcame all odds in life to succeed.

It is the first campaign to kickstart Maybank’s year-long 60th anniversary celebration, anchored on the ‘force for good’ theme. The theme was chosen as it reflects Maybank’s heritage and humble beginnings, and is a promise of its active commitment towards building a better ASEAN.

‘Give, and you shall receive’, also known as ‘budi’, was the thematic message for this first MYStories campaign of the year. Centred on the gift of giving, Malaysians were called on to reflect on their good fortune or ‘ong’, and share it with those who need it most.

This core theme, underlying each of the bank’s initiatives this year, aims to inspire positive action and ignite changemakers of good across Malaysia as well as Southeast Asia.

Maybank CEO and group president Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said: “In our hopes of building a compassionate and equitable society, it is crucial that we pay attention to the needs of our communities. As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary this year, our commitment to serving as a ‘force for good’ remains steadfast, and we pledge to continue leading by example.

“We also wanted to show just how easily someone could make a difference by offering an innovative solution to crowdsourcing in hopes of further inspiring individuals to make a change in their own small way.”

The MYStories campaign depicts a collection of heroic stories and inspirational tales of individuals who have made a positive change in the communities they live in.

The series, now in its third annual edition, aims to spur the spirit in Malaysians to contribute towards a charitable cause through the MaybankHeart platform.

The MYStories donation drive was made available via the MaybankApp, which offered users a quick and convenient method to share their ‘ong’ with the communities around them.

With a simple click of a button, the nation’s good Samaritans were able to channel their e-angpaos directly towards the beneficiaries of their choice.

By connecting the campaign to the everyday life that our communities go through and creating greater digital accessibility to ‘do good’, Malaysians were motivated to pay it forward, even in the smallest amounts.