THE TOP, known as the highest iconic entertainment tower in Penang, recently became among the first tourist attractions in the state to mark the start of the year-end school holidays and the Yuletide season by launching its giant Christmas tree.

The operator of The Top, Only World Group Holdings Berhad, also launched the Doraemon exhibition, which runs from now to Feb 9, 2020.

Visitors will be able to view and take photographs with 30 human-sized Doraemon characters on display all around The Top, as well as get to examine several memorabilia items related to the famous Japanese cartoon character.

The exhibition is part of efforts to turn The Top into a premier tourism site in Penang.

On hand to launch the event was Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow said that he was pleased to note that The Top will also be organising a Christmas Tree decoration competition for corporate companies.

A total of 150 trees are available to be decorated for the event, and can be adopted by a corporate company at a price of RM150 each.

The winner of the competition will then get a chance to donate the prize money to a charity of their choice, all in the name of the season of giving.