SUNWAY Lost World Water Park has set the record for the most expansive ice sculpture in the Asia Book of Records on Aug 3.

With a width of 231 feet, the sculpture embodies the design elements from attractions in the Sunway Lost World of Tambun Theme Parks.

The design incorporated elements from the Lost World Water Park, Lost World Amusement Park, Lost World Hot Springs, Lost World Petting Zoo, Lost World Tiger Valley, Lost World Tin Valley and Lost World Adventure Park.

The record was clinched by adhering to the guidelines that were set in place, such as the ice sculpture being able to retain its shape for at least two hours and the completed sculpture needing to look exactly as proposed and achieving a stretch of at least 200 feet.

Associated to the World Record University, Asia Book of Records follows the International Protocol of Records (IPRs) as per the consensus arrived at the meeting of the Chief Editors of the National Record Books, Vietnam.