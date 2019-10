IN conjunction with World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (THKD) launched its flagship CSR programme, Pink October Project (POP) to raise awareness and educate the public about breast health.

At the event on Oct 6, THKD presented a cheque amounting to RM31,150 to POP’s beneficiaries, which are the community of Kota Damansara (through the office of Kota Damansara assemblyman Shatiri Mansor) and the Breast Cancer Welfare Association (BCWA).

The funds raised by THKD and its partners will be used to provide 120 mammograms and breast ultrasound screenings to deserving women in the Kota Damansara community. The generous sponsors and main supporters for this year’s POP campaign are Emperikal, Adcatalyst, Footlink and Tudungkartel.

Speaking at the launch, Shatiri urged women to conduct regular breast screenings as early detection of breast cancer can significantly increase survival rates. He also encouraged women to choose healthier lifestyle options that can lower their risk of developing breast cancer.

“Most patients only find out that they have breast cancer at a late stage. The harsh truth that we see in our community is that, more often than not, women tend to seek medical attention only when it is too late,” he said.

During the launch, families from the surrounding communities, who got to enjoy free basic health screenings, fun games for children and receive exclusive breast screening vouchers.

THKD is currently running a two-month promotion on digital mammograms and breast ultrasound screenings with up to 50% off normal prices. In addition, the hospital is also offering a 15% discount on its Lite and Comprehensive screening packages for women.

“We offer some of the best facilities and services when it comes to screening, diagnosis and breast cancer rehabilitation, at an affordable price,” said THKD COO Teri Loo.

This is the ninth year in a row that THKD has conducted the POP campaign.

Members of the public are encouraged to make an appointment by calling THKD at +603 6287 1365 to enjoy a 50% discount on digital mammograms and breast ultrasound screenings, or 15% discount on Lite and Comprehensive screening packages for women, between Oct 1 to Nov 30.