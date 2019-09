IN conjunction with Petronas’ 45th anniversary on Aug 17, and the celebration of National Day and Malaysia Day, Galeri Petronas is presenting the “Bersama Merentas Zaman” exhibition.

Complementing the corporate campaign, the exhibition is part of an integrated element in the 45-day long celebration for the oil and gas company’s milestones.

Bersama Merentas Zaman fuses the corporate narratives through Tree of Tales, a digital labyrinth-like installation that displays Petronas’ corporate social responsibility achievements in providing access to education, uplifting community well-being and development, as well as preserving the environment, since its inception in 1974.

A video that spans nine chapters will take visitors at the exhibition on a time-travel journey that showcases Petronas’ gratitude towards Malaysians, who have supported the organisation for the past 45 years, along with the company’s commitment in continuing to support the nation’s pursuit for excellence.

To capture the spirit of past achievements and in looking towards the future, a selection of artworks by renowned Malaysian artists Bayu Utomo Radjikin, Zulkifli Yusoff and Multhalib Musa have been curated to best represent Petronas growth in tandem with the development and progress of the country.

The exhibition features three distinctive expressions of the fine arts; painting, sculpture and installation which correlates with Galeri Petronas’ thrusts in promoting the intersections of art to elevate Malaysian contemporary art practices and production.

Hence the exhibition represents a symbiotic relationship between art and economy, a synergy that continues to propel the growth of a progressive nation.

Bersama Merentas Zaman is currently open for viewing at Galeri Petronas on level three of Suria KLCC until Oct 6. Admission is free.