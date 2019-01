AS we enter the new year, Sunway Lagoon would like to encourage its guests to get a headstart on ticking off items on their bucket list.

Who doesn’t have a bucket list probably made years ago, which includes places to visit, experiences one wants to undergo and accomplishments one wants to master, however most of us seldom get down to accomplishing all the items listed on our bucket list.

However fret not, as this new year, Sunway Lagoon would like to offer its assistance on achieving that bucket list dream.

Why not start close to home and write down the “Top 10 Bucket List That is Easily Accomplished at Sunway Lagoon”.

1. Seeing the world upside down with Pirate’s Revenge.

2. Scuba Dive in the city.

3. Conquer your fear of heights at the Pedestrian Suspension Bridge.

4. Take the ultimate leap of faith with Bungy Jump.

5. Get slimed at SpongeBob Splash Adventure.

6. Up close & personal with the blue-eyed White Tigers.

7. Catch the 8ft “Waves of Fun”.

8. Challenge yourself to a vertical intense free fall water ride at Monsoon 360.

9. Have a spine-chilling experience where the evil resides at Zombie Acapolypse.

10. Take extreme to a whole new level and get shot upwards on the G-Force X.

Sunway Lagoon, Malaysia’s premier multi-park destination located at the heart of Sunway City, is only 30 minutes away from Kuala Lumpur city centre and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). It offers more than 90 attractions across its six parks – Water Park, Amusement Park, Wildlife Park, Extreme Park, Scream Park and its latest addition, Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon.