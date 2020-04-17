Tiger Beer launches RM1.5 million fund to ‘Save Our Street Food’

TIGER BEER announced today that it will donate RM1.5 million to support Malaysian street food during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The funding will be used to help cover rent for street food vendors, coffee shops and food courts across the country as they face reduced income due to ongoing restrictions. RM1 million of the funds will be made available immediately, and will benefit street food vendors operating in more than 1200 coffee shops and food courts nationwide.

Tiger Beer is also giving the public a way to support their local coffee shops and food courts through this tough time, by purchasing vouchers to be used once restrictions are relaxed.

Supporters can log on to www.drinkies.my/TigerSOS and purchase a voucher for a big bottle of Tiger or Tiger Crystal (RSP RM17) at only RM10. This voucher can then be redeemed at any participating coffee shops and food courts across the country when they reopen. The outlet will receive the initial RM10 voucher price, plus the full RM17 RSP value from Tiger Beer for each voucher redeemed.

Roland Bala, Managing Director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad said, “Tiger has long been a champion for Asian street food, so it was important for us to help support the people who create the dishes we all love. We hope that the Tiger ‘Save Our Street Food’ fund goes some way to easing their financial burden during this tough time, and look forward to supporting them further as conditions improve.

We also invite the public to join us in supporting the local coffee shops and food courts where many of our favourite street food vendors operate, with the purchase of vouchers to be redeemed once restrictions are relaxed. For every RM10 spent, Tiger Beer will contribute another RM17, helping these outlets get back on their feet.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Beer is also working with the Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors’ General Association on additional initiatives to help the wider industry.

The Tiger Save Our Street Food fund is part of a comprehensive package of support for F&B Operators and the wider community by Heineken Malaysia Berhad (HEINEKEN Malaysia).

HEINEKEN Malaysia recently announced that it was providing 80,000 meals to more than 3,000 B40 community members located around the brewery premises. More measures aimed at helping outlet owners and other associated business partners are expected to be announced in due course.

Tiger Save Our Street Food is part of a wider regional initiative from Tiger Beer, #SupportOurStreets. In addition to supporting street food vendors across Asia, #SupportOurStreets encourages consumers to stay off the streets as part of continued safe distancing measures across the region.

To find out more about the campaign and purchase a voucher to help support local coffee shops and food courts, visit www.drinkies.my/TigerSOS. For more information on Tiger Beer, visit www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY.