Tiger Beer, Malaysia’s No. 1 Beer, has long been the beer of choice to enjoy with street food. A beer born on the streets of Asia, it pairs perfectly with the bold flavours found in Malaysian street food dishes. The association doesn’t end there: Tiger is famous for regularly hosting large-scale street food festivals, complete with games and activities, live performances, and of course – a great selection of street food to savour alongside ice-cold Tiger Beer.

In a year like 2020, holding an event like this wouldn’t be possible. That doesn’t mean street food fans need to miss out though – because this year, Tiger is taking the street food festival experience to the next level: from the streets, and onto your screens.

Launching at 11am on Friday, Nov 6, and open from 11am to 9pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of the month, the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival is much more than simply a home delivery service – it recreates the full experience of a food festival in a completely digital world.

FULLY-IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Forget ‘virtual festivals’ meaning simply livestreamed content – the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival is a fully-immersive and engaging online experience, and the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Users will be able to walk the 3D streets as their own customised avatar, interacting with others, playing games and visiting vendors, before ordering street food directly to their door through DeliverEat, the official delivery partner of the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival.

GAMES, ACTIVITIES AND MORE

Users start off by customising a 3D avatar to represent themselves in the virtual world, choosing from various hairstyles and items of clothing to perfect their look. With hundreds of possible combinations, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

Once the avatar is created, it’s time to hit the streets and start Uncovering the Extraordinary.

Users land in Street Food Central. Here, they can interact with other festival-goers, play games to win rewards, get recommendations on must-try dishes, and find exclusive Happy Hour promotions from Drinkies – Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s (HEINEKEN Malaysia) at-home beer delivery service.

There are two games to play, with both hosted by familiar faces – YouTuber Lizz Chloe (better known online as Dumpling Soda) and Harvinth Skin. They’ll need your help to complete different challenges, and will reward you with promo codes and even free cartons of Tiger Crystal!

Chloe’s game, The Tiger Beer Hunt, sets you racing around Street Food Central collecting hidden bottles of Tiger Beer before the timer runs out. The first 100 people to score 300 points each day will win a promo code for RM5 off any F&B purchase at the festival.

The Tiger Crystal Mountain Climber Challenge, hosted by Harvinth, will test your reflexes with an adrenaline-pumping mountain climb. Dodge obstacles, snowballs and Yetis while you collect bottles of ice-cold Tiger Crystal on your race to the top. The first 88 people to score 300 points each day will win a promo code for RM5 off any F&B purchase at the festival, and the three players with the highest scores at the end of November will each win a 24-can carton of Tiger Crystal.

If running around and climbing mountains has worked up an appetite, be sure to visit KL Foodie’s character in Street Food Central. Each week, KL Foodie will show you a selection of 10 must-try dishes available at the Tiger Street Food Festival. Some are crowd favourites and some are hidden gems, while others are limited-editions created exclusively for the festival.

Street Food Central also plays host to the Drinkies Bar. Here you can order chilled Tiger Beer to be delivered to your home. Stopping by between 3pm and 5pm will unlock an additional ‘Happy Hour’ promotion, earning you an RM30 discount on purchases of Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal above RM150.

LIVE PERFORMANCE FROM NAMEWEE

The Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival will kick off in style at 7pm on Nov 6, with an exclusive live performance by Malaysian hip-hop artist and long-time friend of Tiger Beer, Namewee. Beaming in all the way from Taiwan and only available for viewing within the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival, this opening performance is not to be missed!

EXPLORE THE VIRTUAL STREETS

What would a street food festival be without street food? Branching off Street Food Central are three streets: Kuala Lumpur Street, Selangor Street, and Penang Street. Each of them is filled with an ever-changing array of vendors based in these localities, serving up menus created just for the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival.

Anyone can walk these streets to explore some of the best street food vendors Malaysia has to offer, browse through their menus and uncover their limited-edition dishes. For those living in selected areas in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang, it gets even better – as long as you are within a 15km radius of the vendor, you’ll be able to order these delights to your doorstep while exploring the festival.

Vendors – there will be a massive 88 in total across the four weeks of the festival – will offer a huge selection of famous dishes alongside brand-new, limited-edition creations infused with Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal, and even crossover collaborations with other vendors – e.g. the ‘Hainanburg’, a collaboration from Yut Kee x myBurgerLab..

Of course, you’ll need something to pair with all this delicious street food. In addition to purchasing from the Drinkies Bar, you can also order Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal directly from vendors, either as an add-on to your order or as part of a combo meal at a special price. Combo meals come with a free set of Tiger Street Food chopsticks, with two exclusive designs to collect.

UNCOVER THE EXTRAORDINARY

The Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival is free to attend. You don’t need to download anything to join the fun, the entire festival experience runs within the browser on your smartphone or laptop. Please note that while you can access the festival, explore, and play the games from any location, purchases of street food and Tiger Beer will only be available to those within delivery range in Klang Valley and Penang. The Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival is strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

To register for the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival, sign up at www.tigerstreetfood.my/register. The first 10,000 people to register will earn a free 320ml can of Tiger Crystal, redeemable with any purchase from a vendor at the festival. Meanwhile, the first 1,000 people to successfully refer five friends using their unique referral code, will be rewarded with a free six-pack of Tiger Crystal.

The Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival opens its doors at 7pm on Nov 6, and will be open from 11am-9pm every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in November. Get ready to take street food from the streets and onto your screens. It’s time to Uncover the Extraordinary.

To find out more about the Tiger Street Food Virtual Festival and register, visit www.tigerstreetfood.my. For more information about Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal, visit www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY or follow @tigerbeermy on Instagram.