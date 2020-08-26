Time to realise your dreams

SHELL Malaysia encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to realise their dreams with Realisasi Impianmu Bersama Shell, an initiative designed to help local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) expand their reach with an opportunity to sell their products through Shell Select stores. The initiative is part of Shell’s continuous effort to serve and drive impact to communities while increasing its product offers in store.

Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani said: “Shell Malaysia has a long-lasting commitment in making life’s journeys better for our customers and the communities where we operate. The positive outcome of our past partnerships with local SMEs have inspired us to launch Realisasi Impianmu Bersama Shell.

“This initiative is one of our contributing roles to raise the economic prosperity of SMEs in Malaysia and bolster the entrepreneurial economy, especially during this unprecedented time. We have worked on many collaborations with SMEs in the past, and it is inspiring to see the quality of products our local SMEs bring to the table.”

Shell has always opened its doors to local SMEs and provided them with an avenue to promote their products at Shell Select stores.

Taking the initiative, Zainon Salleh, who runs a humble keropok business in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, received the Private Label Contract with Shell earlier this year and her keropok is now available nationwide.

“When I first made my keropok, marketing it to local shops in my hometown was a challenge. Through Shell’s help, I can now see my products reaching more people in all parts of the country. I am truly grateful to Shell for not just giving me this opportunity but for also enabling me in providing a source of income for other women through my business,” said Zainon.

With Realisasi Impianmu Bersama Shell, Shell looks to partner with SMEs who supply snacks, confectionaries, non-alcoholic beverages, and ready-to-eat meals. SMEs are encouraged to take this opportunity to register their businesses and stand a chance to place their products under the Private Label Contract with Shell.

This initiative is open to Malaysians aged 18 and above whose businesses must be registered and have a valid business registration number.

This initiative will award three deserving SMEs with a Private Label Contract with Shell that consists of a permanent store offering in Shell Select stores nationwide.

On top of that, 27 other SMEs will also have the opportunity to promote their products at a national, regional, or specific site listing as decided by Shell.

Aspiring SME owners can find more information and submit their entries online at www.shell.com.my/MalaysianDream from now until Sept 11.