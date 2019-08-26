TMC Fertility celebrates a milestone

TMC Fertility, one of the pioneering fertility treatment centres in Malaysia, recently celebrated its Penang centre’s 10th anniversary.

The event was like a gathering of one big happy family between the families, doctors, embryologists and nurses with children as young as a few months old and up to 7 years of age. Guests had a great time with face painting, sand-art colouring, photo booths, spin-the-wheel and more. The children brought home their arts and crafts as mementos, while parents and other adults took home fond memories of quality time spent with their loved ones.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the courageous parents for having persevered through the long and difficult journey towards parenthood, and we share your joy with every new arrival,” said TMC Fertility’s CEO Irene Kwan.

Established in 2009, TMC Fertility Penang was initially located along Jalan Masjid Negeri and built a strong reputation as a fertility centre of choice over the years. The centre relocated to Straits Quay in 2011 to cater to the increasing patient load, and to offer patients a more convenient and private ambience during their treatment.

“We are very blessed to have come to know about TMC Fertility and they made what was impossible, possible. We are blessed with these two kids,” said Valliammai, one of the centre’s patients.

In 2013, TMC Fertility set the record with “3,210 IVF Babies Produced by A Single IVF Practice”. The centre broke their own record this year, with a total of 5,388 IVF babies produced as of May 2018. The centre’s patients include couples from across the country, Indonesia, Singapore, China, Europe and the Middle East to name a few.

TMC Fertility is a full-fledged fertility centre with six branches nationwide, offering a comprehensive range of reproductive treatments and genetic testing. The centre is certified by the Reproductive Technology Accreditation Committee and houses one of the largest IVF laboratories in Southeast Asia.