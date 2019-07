GLAXOSMITHKLINE Consumer Healthcare Sdn Bhd (GSK), the brand owner of Polident ran a campaign titled “Smile Together With Confidence”. It was run in conjunction with Parents’ Day, celebrated recently on the first Sunday in July.

Besides bringing children and their parents together, the campaign also aimed to raise awareness and educate young adults on their parents’ denture care needs.

“Our parents have played an important role in the formative years of our lives. They were the ones, who brought us our first toothbrush and taught us all about dental hygiene,” said GSK’s SEA marketing director and digital lead of consumer healthcare, Venaig Solinhac.

Solinhac also reminded children of their filial duties as sons and daughters. “As we grow up, that role reverses and now it is our turn to take care of our parent’s dental health needs, especially, if they are wearing dentures,” she said.

A survey commissioned by GSK found that 56% of denture wearers were unaware of proper ways to keep their dentures clean. Many were said to use their regular toothbrush and toothpaste to clean their dentures and some 49% were said to not make regular visits to their dentists unless they have a problem with their dentures.

“Dentures can have a significant impact on a wearer’s quality of life and self-confidence. Some denture wearers feel that dentures impact the way they choose their food, drinks or even affect their interaction with people,” Solinhac added.

On July 3, Polident held an event for the media. The event programme included a live demonstration on how to clean dentures. A lecturer and prosthodontist from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Faculty of Dentistry’s Centre for Restorative Dentistry, Dr.Ho Ting Khee also delivered a talk on oral health. At the event, some of those who wear dentures,and their children shared about their experiences. One even shared a hilarious episode involving dentures.

“Polident is committed towards building healthier communities through our products and campaigns and this Polident campaign is an extension of that commitment. We are pleased to have brought dental experts and families together to learn more about holistic denture hygiene,” said Solinhac.

It was learnt that GSK plans to expand this campaign further and include other areas of oral health by driving conversations and educating more Malaysians on healthier smiles which can boost confidence.

“With a firmer hold and cleaner dentures through this campaign, we hope to bring to light the struggles of those who wear dentures and help them smile confidently,” Solinhac concluded.