To technology and beyond - new must-have tag

SOME new and exciting technology is brought into the market daily these days. In Malaysia, we have LOKATECH Engineering Sdn Bhd (LOKATECH), who in collaboration with EFKON (Austrian technology provider of Malaysia’s nationwide infra-red electronic toll collection system, launched the first built-in toll reader for the aftermarket - LokaTAG.

LokaTAG comes as an alternative to the portable MacTAG. Priced at RM499 per unit, it is integrated to be part of one’s vehicle with direct connection to the vehicle battery. It’s compatible with all vehicles and models. A convenient feature is its long-lasting back-lit display that shows card error or low credit alert. With the LokaTAG, drivers can enjoy peace of mind and the convenience of a seamless ride said LOKATECH general manager Ng Shyh Kang.

The LokaTAG is available via Shopee Malaysia (www.shopee.com.my) and each purchase from the official LokaTAG online store comes with free on-site installation but only for customers in Klang Valley, Penang and Johor and comes with a 0% Easy Payment Plan for just an extra RM1. Customers who are not within these regions can install their LokaTAG for free at selected authorised dealers. Visit www.lokatag.com for more information.

EFKON Asia Sdn Bhd director, Helmuth Blasch, said that brisk sales of the MaxTAG from car manufacturers for built-in toll readers indicated high preference for the infra-red system among highway users.

“Market response for the portable MaxTAG has been excellent. As for our built-in toll readers, we currently have five major car brands featuring our customised products, with more coming on board soon,” informed Blasch.

“LokaTAG is the first and only authorised built-in toll reader for the aftermarket. We believe there are a high number of car owners who will appreciate the product especially as it is proven to be reliable, efficient, convenient and a cost-effective cashless toll collection system in facilitating multi-lane traffic flow on Malaysian highways,” he added.

Research and development is an on-going thing at EFKON, some analysis and study currently in the area of equipping the tags with Bluetooth connectivity and voice alert capabilities.